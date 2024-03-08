Curry left Thursday's game versus the Bulls after rolling his right ankle and went to the locker room with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He finished with 15 points (5-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two turnovers in 29 minutes.

Curry was driving to the rim and rolled his right ankle pretty good. He had a noticeable limp on the way to the locker room and wasn't able to close out the game. If Curry is forced to miss additional time, the Warriors will need Chris Paul to absorb more playmaking opportunities.