Curry chipped in 39 points (14-25 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Curry drilled eight 3-pointers to match is second highest total from deep this season. The dynamic performance helped his team dig out from a huge deficit in a key Western Conference with massive playoff implications for both teams. Historically, Curry has a knack for turning on the gas when playoff time rolls around, and his stats for the month of March confirm that trend. Over the past 13 games, Curry averaged 30.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 rebounds and a field-goal conversion rate of 50.2 percent.