Curry won't return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness. He'll finish with 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 25 minutes.

Curry was seemingly dealing with some discomfort in his knee and had a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room in the third quarter. The superstar point guard has been dealing with right knee inflammation of late, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers. If Curry is forced to miss time, Pat Spencer and De'Anthony Melton would be candidates for increased minutes.