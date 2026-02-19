Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Curry's absence will extend to six games as he works his way through a right knee issue. He was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, and the superstar guard will meet with training staff Wednesday night to reevaluate the injury, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer will continue to work in elevated roles for as long as Curry is sidelined.