Jackson-Davis will come off the bench for Saturday's game versus the Lakers, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
With Chris Paul moving to the bench with Stephen Curry back in the lineup, the Warriors are going back to their preferred starting group. Jackson-Davis has impressed during his rookie season and is likely to maintain a solid role with the second unit.
