Jackson-Davis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to right knee soreness.
Jackson-Davis is a late addition to the injury report Wednesday for the opening leg of a back-to-back set. Quinten Post will start at the center position and Kevon Looney would operate as Post's primary backup if Jackson-Davis can't go.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Coming off bench against OKC•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Moving to starting role•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available vs. Chicago•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Iffy against Chicago•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Loses starting spot Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available Wednesday•