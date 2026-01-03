Richard is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Thunder on Friday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The rookie second-rounder will make his 13th start of the season (and first since Dec. 7) due to the absences of Jimmy Butler (illness), Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (knee). As a starter this season, Richard is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.9 steals over 21.3 minutes per game.