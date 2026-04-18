Richard posted no counting stats in one minute during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to the Suns.

Richard mostly operated off the bench in his first year in the NBA, though he did start in 21 of 69 regular-season games and averaged 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 threes over 20.0 minutes. However, the rookie second-rounder saw his playing time dip significantly toward the tail end of the season, resulting in a healthy DNP against the Clippers on Wednesday and just one minute of garbage time Friday. Richard's playing time in his sophomore year will largely depend on the statuses of both Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee).