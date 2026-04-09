This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Will Richard: Downgraded to out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Richard (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Richard is missing his second straight contest and the first half of this back-to-back set with a lower-back strain. Gary Payton and Pat Spencer should help pick up the slack in the backcourt for the Warriors on Thursday.