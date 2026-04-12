The Warriors list Richard (back) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

After missing the Warriors' previous two games due to a bilateral low back strain, Richard took back a spot in the rotation in Friday's 124-118 loss to the Kings, but he saw the least amount of playing time of any of the 12 Golden State players who received minutes. He played just one brief shift at the end of the second quarter, then went unused for the entire second half. If he's cleared to play Sunday, Richard could see his minutes rise since the Warriors are locked into the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference and aren't likely to overextend most of their key contributors, but the rookie second-round pick looks as though he could be squeezed out of the rotation once the playoffs get underway.