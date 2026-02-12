The Wizards announced Thursday that Sarr has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and is expected to face a two-week recovery timeline.

Sarr sat out Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers with what the team had classified as right hamstring tightness, but follow-up tests confirmed that the second-year big man is dealing with a strain. As a result of the injury, Sarr will sit out the Castrol Rising Stars exhibition at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, and he'll likely miss at least a handful of contests coming out of the All-Star break. Tristan Vukcevic (illness) joined Sarr on the sideline for Wednesday's loss, but Vukcevic will likely be ready to fill in for Sarr as the Wizards' starting center in the team's next game Feb. 19 versus the Pacers.