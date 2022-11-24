Beal (quad) is considered questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Heat.
For what it's worth, Beal drew a questionable label leading up to Wednesday's game versus Miami before ultimately being ruled out. If he can't go again, Jordan Goodwin, Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert could see additional minutes, depending on the status of injured teammates Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura -- they are also listed as questionable.
