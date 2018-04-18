Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles continue in Game 2
Beal contributed nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors.
Beal has now made just three shots from behind the arc in 11 attempts, as the normal prolific shooter has seen some shooting struggles late in the regular season carry over into the postseason. On top of that, with Wall commanding the point, he is not delivering much value in other categories besides points, which will have to change if the Wizards hope to stay in the series against the Raptors.
