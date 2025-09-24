Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that Carrington (rest) will be ready for training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Carrington was rested quite often in the Summer League as the Wizards pretty much know what they have here. Carrington is penciled in as a starter alongside CJ McCollum in the backcourt, though it will be interesting to see how hard he's pushed by rookie Tre Johnson.