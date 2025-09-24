Wizards' Bub Carrington: Ready for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that Carrington (rest) will be ready for training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Carrington was rested quite often in the Summer League as the Wizards pretty much know what they have here. Carrington is penciled in as a starter alongside CJ McCollum in the backcourt, though it will be interesting to see how hard he's pushed by rookie Tre Johnson.
More News
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Still resting Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Sniffs triple-double Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Dishes out career-high 11 assists•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Scores 14 points in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Posts career-high 32 points•