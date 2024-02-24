Kispert registered 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 147-106 loss to the Thunder.

Kispert is not expected to move to a starting role any time soon since the Wizards are giving minutes to the likes of Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly on the wing. However, Kispert continues to find ways to produce, and he has been a reliable scorer off the bench in recent weeks for a reeling Washington team. Kispert has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 bench appearances, a span in which he's averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.