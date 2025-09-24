Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that Kispert (thumb) will be ready for training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kispert underwent successful surgery on his left thumb back on March 18, ending his 2024-25 campaign early. He finished the regular season with averages of 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.7 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. Presumably, he'll open the season as the primary backup small forward behind Khris Middleton.