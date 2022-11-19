Kispert contributed 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat.

Kispert turned in a double-digit scoring total off the bench for the first time this season, as he was held to just two points in 11 minutes Wednesday against the Thunder in a reserve role. He knocked down a season-best five triples on the way to victory Friday and also collected a pair of steals for the third time in eight games.