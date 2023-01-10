Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Gafford will be re-evaluated Tuesday after suffering a right ankle sprain late in Monday's 132-112 loss to the Pelicans, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

As a result of the injury, Gafford missed the final 4:47 of Monday's contest and finished the night with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists. The upcoming evaluation will shed more light on the extent of the injury, but for now, the fourth-year big man should be viewed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls. If Gafford is unable to play against his former team, the Wizards could lean more heavily on Kristaps Porzingis at center to free up more minutes at forward for the likes of Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Will Barton.