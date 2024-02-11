Bagley (back) tallied two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two blocks and one rebound in 15 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 119-113 loss to the 76ers.

In the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline, Bagley looked like one of the big winners after the Wizards traded away starting center Daniel Gafford to Dallas and brought in just one new center in Richaun Holmes, who hadn't been a regular part of the Mavericks' rotation prior to being dealt. Holmes was active but didn't see any action Sunday, and though he settled back into Gafford's old starting spot in his return from a four-game absence, Bagley handled only a light role while the Wizards favored small-ball lineups. As he becomes further removed from the back injury and as the Wizards oppose more teams featuring bigger starting centers than the 76ers' Paul Reed, Bagley should see his playing time increase. Fantasy managers who might have been expecting a big blowup performance from Bagley in his return to action with Gafford out of the picture should have patience for at least a few more games.