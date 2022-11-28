Morris (ankle) contributed 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), eight assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 130-121 loss to the Celtics.

Though he split point-guard duties with Jordan Goodwin in his return from a three-game absence, Morris reclaimed a spot in the starting five and was the more productive player of the two. The 27-year-old should continue to be a strong contributor in the assists column even if he struggles to eclipse 30 minutes in most games, but Morris can't be counted on to produce this level of scoring on a regular basis. Before missing time with the sore ankle, Morris averaged 8.7 points on 42.2 percent shooting from the field in his first 16 games with Washington.