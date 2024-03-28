Holmes has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus the Nets due to a left toe contusion.
Holmes will end Wednesday's contest with zero points (0-1 FG) and three rebounds in 12 minutes before exiting Wednesday's contest early. Marvin Bagley will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Holmes' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Detroit.
