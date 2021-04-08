Westbrook totaled 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 assists, 14 rebounds and a block over 38 minutes of Wednesday's win over the Magic.

That's 14 consecutive contests for Westbrook in which he's either totaled a double-double or triple-double. Though his 11 shots were well below his season average, Wednesday was by far Westbrook's most efficient night shooting the ball. On the downside, Westbrook continues to be careless with the ball as he has turned the ball over four or more times in 14 straight contests.