Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Explodes for 22 points in SL loss
Bryant delivered 22 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during the Wizards' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The big man maximized his opportunities in the desert, finishing with impressive averages of 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.0 blocks across 29.7 minutes over three games. Bryant will hope the trio of strong efforts leads to a training camp invite, where he'll look to establish a role behind offseason acquisition Dwight Howard at center.
