Cooks chipped in 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 114-108 victory over Miami.

Cooks came off the bench but was highly efficient overall, ending just one rebound away from a double-double and missing just one shot from the field. The Wizards should rest most of their starters in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Rockets, so Cooks should play a role in that contest as well.