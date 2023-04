Cooks accumulated 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to Houston.

Getting his first career NBA start, the 27-year-old NBL veteran delivered his first double-double for a depleted Wizards roster. Cooks is coming off an MVP campaign in Australia, but unless Kristaps Porzingis heads elsewhere this summer, he's unlikely to fill more than a depth role in the Washington frontcourt next season.