Cooks will miss Saturday's Summer League game against the Bulls for an undisclosed reason, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

After seeing plenty of action in Summer League, Cooks will sit out the team's final game as the Wizards look to give more opportunities to other players. Though Cooks' played a big role with Washington during the final week of the 2022-23 regular season, he'll likely retreat to a reserve role for the upcoming campaign.