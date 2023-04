Cooks will move into the first unit for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joining Cooks in the first unit for Sunday's game will be Corey Kispert, Isaiah Todd, Johnny Davis and Jordan Goodwin. Cooks figures to see major minutes Sunday with Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jay Huff (G League) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) all unavailable for the regular-season finale, so he could be worth a dice roll in daily fantasy leagues.