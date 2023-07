Cooks tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 96-85 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Cooks played 10 games for the Wizards in 2022-23 and started in one. While he is unlikely to receive significant minutes in the NBA in 2023-24, he should continue to feature highly in Washington's Summer League squad.