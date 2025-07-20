default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Grizzlies waived Pullin on Sunday.

After signing PJ Hall to a two-way contract Sunday, the Grizzlies waived Pullin to free up their final two-way spot. The 24-year-old guard had signed a two-year, two-way pact with the club in January but spent the majority of his time in the G League last season. Across 34 outings between the Memphis Hustle and Sioux Falls Skyforce, Pullin averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.

More News