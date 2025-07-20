The Grizzlies waived Pullin on Sunday.

After signing PJ Hall to a two-way contract Sunday, the Grizzlies waived Pullin to free up their final two-way spot. The 24-year-old guard had signed a two-year, two-way pact with the club in January but spent the majority of his time in the G League last season. Across 34 outings between the Memphis Hustle and Sioux Falls Skyforce, Pullin averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.