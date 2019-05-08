2019 Outlook: Brian Quick

2019 fantasy player outlook for Brian Quick, WR, WAS

Brian Quick will again be a reserve receiver in Washington this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Even though Washington needs help at receiver -- the top options on the depth chart are Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn and rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon -- we still need to see Quick be a consistent playmaker and stay healthy. He could be someone to add off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well, but he should not be drafted in most formats this year.

