The Giants entered 2023 with high expectations, but a disappointing 1-5 start quickly dashed those hopes. Matters worsened when Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9. The Giants focused on fortifying their offensive line in free agency and drafted LSU standout Malik Nabers as their No. 1 pick to improve at receiver. Despite losing running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants aim to make a postseason push.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Giants' entire team outlook including changes to the top of the depth chart that matter for Fantasy, a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Giants players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Giants 2024 lineup changes

Burning question: Can Daniel Jones lead the Giants to the playoffs?

While Jones didn't complete the 2023 season, his performance before his injury was underwhelming. In six games, he posted a QBR of just 36.3 and threw only two touchdowns against six interceptions. Despite deficiencies in the receiving corps and offensive line, Jones often held onto the ball too long, leading to pressure and sacks. In contrast, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, behind the same offensive line, took only 17 sacks in six fewer games. To fulfill his role as the Giants' franchise quarterback, Jones must improve his pocket awareness and durability in the upcoming 2024 season. With upgrades to the offensive line and added weapons on the perimeter, Jones is poised for improvement. However, if he falls short of expectations, the Giants will have no choice but to consider drafting a new signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft class

Rnd Pick Player Pos College 1 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU 2 47 Tyler Nubin DB Minnesota 3 70 Andru Phillips DB Kentucky 4 107 Theo Johnson TE Penn St. 5 166 Tyrone Tracy RB Purdue 6 183 Darius Muasau LB UCLA

Giants 2024 schedule

Giants 2024 player outlooks



By Heath Cummings and CBS Fantasy staff

QB Daniel Jones

Jones is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to be ready for the start of the season. While the Giants did bring in Drew Lock, we expect Jones to win the job if he's healthy. Still, we aren't particularly about excited about drafting Jones as anything more than a low-end QB2 or high-end QB3. Jones has averaged just 208 passing yards per game in his career and hasn't had more than 15 passing touchdowns in a season since his rookie year. The Giants are hoping the addition of potential superstar Malik Nabers will unlock Jones as a passer, but it is difficult to believe in that after 1,900 career attempts. The one place Jones does excel is as a runner, he's averaged 41.5 yards per game since Brian Daboll took over. That profile is more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown, but he's still just a QB2 in that scoring.

QB Drew Lock

Lock will serve as the Giants' backup plan at quarterback in 2024. If Daniel Jones isn't ready to start the season, or if Jones struggles at any point during the season, Lock will get on the field. He started two games for the Seahawks last year and didn't have good Fantasy numbers in either despite averaging 32 pass attempts and a 68.8% completion rate. It'll be tough to trust Lock in Fantasy lineups if or when he does play, which is why he's unlikely to get drafted outside of the deepest two-QB leagues.

RB Devin Singletary

Singletary was expected to play second fiddle for the Texans in 2023, but instead, he took over as the lead back in Week 9. Singletary averaged 19 total touches per game and just under 90 total yards per game from Week 9 on. Despite not scoring many touchdowns, Singletary finished the season averaging the 21st-most Fantasy points per game. He joins a Giants backfield that lost Saquon Barkley and only rosters a pair of fifth-round draft picks behind him as depth. Singletary's projected volume makes him an excellent bet to return RB2 value and he's shaping up as one of the best value picks in the middle rounds of your Fantasy drafts.

Tracy will be competing for running back touches in New York with Devin Singletary and Eric Gray. We expect Singletary to win the job to begin the year, but we're still comfortable using a pick on the rookie in the double-digit rounds. As a 19-year-old at Iowa, Tracy finished second on the team in receiving, but that was also back in 2019. Tracy is now 24 years old and expected to play more running back than receiver, though his receiving skills give him Fantasy upside. Last year was the first year he had more than 17 rush attempts in a season in college, so it's quite unclear just what his rushing upside is. We expect him to be more valuable in PPR with his chances of turning into a Fantasy starter hinging on how much he can develop as a rusher. In rookie-only drafts, we're comfortable drafting him in Round 3.

RB Eric Gray

Gray will be competing for touches with Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy in New York this year. Our expectation is that Singletary will handle early downs with Tracy making an impact on passing downs, so we aren't advising drafting Gray in most redraft leagues at this time. It is worth noting that Gray did have a better rushing profile entering the NFL than Tracy, with 1,366 rushing yards and 11 TDs in his final season at Oklahoma. He also caught 99 passes in four years of college, so he's no slouch there either. But he was also very underwhelming in limited action as a rookie and fifth round picks don't get that many chances. For now, we're only rostering Gray in very deep leagues. That could change with some positive camp reports.

WR Malik Nabers

Simply put, Nabers is an elite wide receiver prospect who landed in a very difficult situation for pass catchers. We are united in viewing Nabers as a top-two wide receiver in this rookie class and a top-12 wide receiver in Dynasty, worthy of a draft pick as early as 1.02 in rookie-only drafts. We're less certain what he'll do in 2024 while catching passes from Daniel Jones and/or Drew Lock. Nabers the prospect leaves little room for doubt; he has the size, speed, production, and draft profile of a future star. He just delivered 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns as a 20-year-old in the SEC. We have no doubts about him in the NFL other than his Year 1 situation. If you want Nabers in redraft you may have to reach into Round 5, but we're more comfortable with him in Round 7 or later.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

We expect Robinson to compete to be the second option in the Giants passing game behind Malik Nabers in 2024. In redraft, that means he's worth a pick sometime after Round 12, at best. Robinson has appeared in just 21 of 34 games in his first two years in the league and he's only reached the end zone twice in that span, but on the six occasions that he has received at least seven targets he's averaged 14.4 PPR Fantasy points per game. His skill set could work even better with Malik Nabers drawing all of the attention, but it is hard to believe the Giants will have a passing game that will support multiple pass-catchers. Robinson is more valuable in Dynasty leagues due to his age and the hope that he'll be paired with a better QB in the future.

WR Jalin Hyatt

We aren't drafting Hyatt before Round 15 in redraft leagues and we aren't sure he'll earn a starting role in Year 2 with Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton ahead of him. The good for Hyatt last year was his 109-yard outburst against the Patriots, his 16.2 yards per catch, and his 9.3 yards per target. But those efficiency stats were muted by the fact that the Patriots game was the only one all season where he earned more than five targets. We're more interested in stashing the 22-year-old in Dynasty leagues. He could be a Best Ball specialist in the right offense due to his big-play ability and blazing speed.

WR Darius Slayton

Slayton played 17 games last year and led the Giants in targets, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He also finished as WR45. With Malik Nabers moving into the clear WR1 role for New York, we don't see much of a reason to draft Slayton in most leagues. He'll be at best the No. 2 option for the Giants, and he may have competition for that role. His best format would be deeper Best Ball leagues where you don't have to choose the few weeks you should start him. Slayton is a free agent after this season so it's possible he lands in a better landing spot in 2025, which makes him a fine bench receiver in very deep Dynasty leagues.

WR Allen Robinson

Robinson signed with the Giants this offseason, and he'll provide depth in the receiving corps if he makes the final roster. Robinson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Giants don't have a lot of stars at receiver with rookie Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt as the top four options, but all of them have more upside than Robinson, 30. He spent 2023 with the Steelers and averaged 3.7 PPR points per game, and Robinson has averaged 8.5 PPR points per game or less in each of the past three seasons for Chicago, the Rams and Pittsburgh. His best days are behind him, and Robinson is unlikely to make a Fantasy impact in 2024.

TE Theo Johnson

There will be a very interesting camp battle between Daniel Bellinger and Johnson to be the Giants' TE1 after Darren Waller chose to retire. Bellinger should have the early edge because of his experience in the system, but Johnson's upside is intoxicating. His 9.93 Relative Athletic Score ranks him as one of the most athletic tight ends ever to test at the combine. While Bellinger may be more prepared to help the team compete, but he played more than 80% of the team's offensive snaps in six games in a row in 2023 and totaled 138 yards in those two games. The winner of the TE1 job should only be on the radar in deeper leagues in redraft, but Johnson is still worth a Round 3 pick in rookie-only drafts. I'd like him even more in leagues where I have a taxi squad to stash him for a year.

K Graham Gano

We are not advising drafting Gano as a starting Fantasy kicker in 2024. Gano missed more than a third of his field goal attempts in the first half of last year then missed the second half of the season after having knee surgery. It's possible the knee injury explains his inaccuracy, but he's 37 years old so we probably need to see him healthy and in his old form before we believe it. This is projected to be a low-scoring offense and Gano only gets to kick twice this year in a controlled environment. You can do better at kicker on Draft Day.

Giants DST

Last year the Giants finished top five amongst DSTs in touchdowns, fumble recoveries, and interceptions. Somehow they still finished outside the top 12 in Fantasy points. We don't rank them as a DST you want to draft in 2024 either, though the addition of Brian Burns should help. What may matter at least as much is the departure of Don Martindale, who himself may have been responsible for a lot of those turnovers. The Giants do have a favorable schedule, opening the season with the Vikings and Commanders, but we'll need to see proof before we view them as a starting option.