The Broncos are riding with Nix as their quarterback of the future, but Fantasy managers might need some time before joining the bandwagon. A five-year starter at Auburn and Oregon, Nix evolved into an efficient thrower with a low interception rate and good short-range accuracy. If Broncos coach Sean Payton could make him a more calm, patient thrower and allow him to dial up some intermediate throws, then Nix could end up being effective enough for Fantasy usage. But until we see that happen, expectations for the 24-year-old rookie should be held in check. Don't expect Nix to get drafted in typical seasonal leagues unless it's a Superflex or two-QB format, in which case he'll be a mid-round pick. In rookie-only drafts Nix would be worth a pick in late Round 2 if it's one-QB, but late Round 1 if it's Superflex or two-QB.