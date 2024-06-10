We might have experienced the start of Lockett's decline last season when he barely finished behind DK Metcalf in targets per game but was a good 2.2 PPR points per game worse (11.9 per game). That's a lot, especially since Lockett averaged slightly more Fantasy points than Metcalf in the two seasons prior. New playcaller Ryan Grubb has shown a tendency to over-target his receivers, but that includes the slot, which is where Lockett might play a decent amount, but not as much as Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The expectation is that Lockett will still see solid target volume but be inconsistent with his production. He's a decent late-round value (think Round 11) but not someone worth prioritizing.