2026 Outlook: Ravens

Target the Ravens DST with one of your last picks, as a favorable schedule and reinforcements up front could lead to a bounce-back season. The Ravens face the Colts, Saints, Titans, Falcons and Browns within the first six weeks of the season. Not all of those matchups will be easy, but it's a good enough schedule to justify drafting the Ravens DST. The Ravens added stud pass rusher Trey Hendrickson this offseason and hope to get star defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike back from a neck injury. There is enough talent on this roster to see how this unit could overachieve and be a reliable starting option.

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