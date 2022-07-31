Samuel and the 49ers agreed to a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Samuel reportedly requested a trade in April, but the star receiver and the team continued to work on an extension over the last several months. His deal includes $58.1 million guaranteed and keeps him under contract with the 49ers through the 2025 season. The 26-year-old had limited work during practices earlier in the offseason to preserve his health in the event of a trade, but he should ramp up his workload now that he's landed a long-term deal. Samuel saw work as both a receiver and running back in 2021, securing 77 of 121 targets for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more scores. He'll likely be catching passes from Trey Lance in 2022 because the 49ers are attempting to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.