Lenoir and the 49ers agreed to a five-year, $92 million extension Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Lenoir was in the final year of his rookie contract and was set to enter free agency in 2025, but the extension Tuesday ensures he will be part of San Francisco's long-term plans. Taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Lenoir has been a key piece to the 49ers' secondary and entered the regular season off the heels of a career year in 2023, during which he registered 84 tackles (58 solo) and 10 pass defenses (including three interceptions) over 17 regular-season games. Through the first nine regular-season games of 2024, Lenoir has accumulated 53 tackles (33 solo), one forced fumble and six pass defenses (including two picks).