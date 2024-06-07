Mitchell remains the clear No. 2 running back for San Francisco, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Lombardi notes that the Niners have a history of trading backup running backs (Matt Breida, Jeff Wilson) when they're happy with their depth at the position. That could be an option this summer, though it's not necessarily likely, with Mitchell in the final year of his contract and a pair of rookies (fourth-round pick Isaac Guerendo, UDFA Cody Schrader) getting work at minicamp. The 49ers also have returning veteran Jordan Mason, but he's mostly played special teams and has never managed to move above Mitchell on the depth chart when Mitchell's been healthy. The long-term plan probably entails Guerendo taking over as the No. 2 RB behind Christian McCaffrey, but Mitchell looks on track to handle the role again this season.