Warner finished the 2020 campaign with 125 combined tackles (79 solo), two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 16 contests for the 49ers.

Warner surpassed expectations for the third consecutive year after being selected in the third round of the 2018 amateur draft. The BYU product only upped his single-season tackle total mark by one, but his improvement as a coverage linebacker added another dimension to his All-Pro level of play. San Francisco's defensive unit was decimated by injuries seemingly on a weekly basis, but Warner was the constant, starting all 16 contests for the third time in his young career. The 23-year-old will enter the 2021 campaign as the leader of a younger 49ers defense, while checking in as a productive and consistent IDP option for fantasy managers.