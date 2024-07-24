Guerendo (hamstring) departed Wednesday's training camp practice early, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Guerendo suffered an injury of undisclosed severity on the first day of camp, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying the team will need to evaluate his status further, per Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site. That constitutes a tough start for the rookie speedster, who is working to carve out a role behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. Guerendo dealt with recurring soft-tissue injuries in college, so his recovery will warrant close monitoring.