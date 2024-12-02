Guerendo took four carries for 19 yards and a touchdown while losing three yards on his only reception in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills.

Guerendo got some extra run in the second half after starter Christian McCaffrey (knee) left the game due to injury at halftime. Jordan Mason (13-78-0) took over as the primary rusher from there on out, but Guerendo benefited from scoring the 49ers' only offensive touchdown in the blowout loss. Mason is the name to grab on waivers this week, but he showed some durability issues handling the starter's role earlier this season in addition to being evaluated for a concussion against Buffalo. Guerendo is more of a stash option for next Sunday's tilt against the Bears, but he carries some appeal for those in deeper leagues with CMC likely done for the year.