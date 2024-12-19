The 49ers are not expected to have Guerendo (hamstring) available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Guerendo missed Wednesday's practice session due to a new hamstring injury, and Schefter's reporting makes it seem as though he'll be officially listed as a non-participant again Thursday. The rookie fourth-round pick managed to play through a foot sprain during last Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams, in which he rushed 16 times for 57 yards and brought in all four targets for 18 yards, handling all of San Francisco's running back touches. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't yet commented on Guerendo's status for Week 16, but if he's indeed sidelined on the road against Miami, Patrick Taylor, Israel Abanikanda and practice-squad player Ke'Shawn Vaughn will be next up for backfield reps.