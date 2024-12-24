Brown (ankle) is day-to-day with an ankle injury ahead of Monday's matchup with the Lions, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Brown picked up an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, recording one solo tackle while playing four defensive snaps and 15 snaps on special teams. With San Francisco eliminated from postseason contention, the team will likely be cautious with their impressive second-year safety before Week 17. Brown's status will be worth monitoring when the 49ers host their first official practice of the week Thursday.