Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Brown appeared to be trending toward not playing in Sunday's divisional contest after downgrading to no participation at Thursday's practice. However, the second-year safety then logged another limited session Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 18. If Brown is able to play through his ankle issue, he's expected to start alongside Talanoa Hufanga as part of San Francisco's top safety duo.