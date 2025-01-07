Erickson reverted to New England's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Erickson got his third straight elevation ahead of Sunday's Wek 18 matchup against the Bills and saw action on offense for the first time this season, logging 14 offensive snaps without getting any targets. He also worked as the Patriots' primary return man, returning one kick for 16 yards and two punts for 26 yards. After catching 16 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown over eight games with the Chargers last year, Erickson was a free agent for most of the 2024 campaign, as he didn't latch on with New England's practice squad until mid-December.