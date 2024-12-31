Erickson reverted to New England's practice squad Monday.
Erickson played 11 snaps during Saturday's loss versus the Chargers and returned three kicks for 90 yards and also ran back a punt for 15 yards. He could be elevated once again for the team's Week 18 matchup versus the Bills.
More News
-
Patriots' Alex Erickson: Elevated again for Week 17•
-
Alex Erickson: Returns to practice squad•
-
Patriots' Alex Erickson: Elevated to face Buffalo•
-
Alex Erickson: Joins Patriots' practice squad•
-
Chargers' Alex Erickson: Two more catches in loss•
-
Chargers' Alex Erickson: Breaks out with 98 yards•