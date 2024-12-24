Erickson reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Erickson was elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday's loss to the Bills, logging seven snaps on special teams, recording one punt return for no yards and two fair catches. The wide receiver will likely be elevated again to appear in the team's Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.
