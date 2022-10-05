The Ravens will sign Isabella to their practice squad, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
Isabella joins a receiving corps that lacks clarity behind top wideout Rashod Bateman. And Bateman didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot issue, so Isabella could make an impact as soon as this Sunday against the Bengals, assuming the team elevates him. In parts of four seasons as a Cardinal before he was waived Tuesday, Isabella, a 2019 second-round pick, recorded 33 catches (on 53 targets) for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 39 appearances.
