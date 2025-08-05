Isabella had to leave practice Monday with an undisclosed injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The wide receiver signed with the 49ers on Thursday with the possibility of competing for a depth spot in a crowded receiver room. At the same time, Isabella was not able to elevate from Pittsburgh's practice squad in 2024, got cut by the Bills before last season and last caught an NFL pass in 2022 with the Cardinals. Any missed time will not help him compete for a roster spot.