Marsh was cut from the Titans' practice squad Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Marsh joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in the spring. After not being able to make the final 53-man roster, he was able to land a spot on the team's practice squad. Ultimately, the team has opted to go in a different direction and in a corresponding move added Tay Gowan to the squad.