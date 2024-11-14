Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Wednesday that Williams will remain the Bears' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Packers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The Bears have lost each of their three games following their Week 7 bye, and Williams has taken a step backward in his development after he had completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 530 yards and a 6:1 TD:INT in the two games prior to the bye. Since the bye week, Williams has completed just 50.5 percent of his throws for 4.9 yards per attempt while committing one turnover (a lost fumble) and taking 18 sacks. Despite those struggles, Williams didn't look to be in any immediate danger of losing his starting job, but after the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, Ebeflus reaffirmed that the No. 1 overall pick wouldn't be benched for 2023 undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. Bears passing game coordinator Thomas Brown is now set to take over as the interim offensive coordinator, and while Williams has nowhere to go but up following the coaching staff shakeup, he'll still represent a volatile fantasy option heading into a Week 11 matchup with Green Bay. Williams and the Bears will face a tough road over their final eight contests of the season, as a Week 17 game against the 4-5 Seahawks is Chicago's only matchup left with a team that's currently under .500.